Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,942.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.17.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.