Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Chiasma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHMA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHMA opened at $4.22 on Monday. Chiasma has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

