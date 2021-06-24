Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.