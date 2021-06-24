CIBC Downgrades Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) to Neutral

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.25. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 51.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 63.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

