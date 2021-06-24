CIBC Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.83.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 213.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.40.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.