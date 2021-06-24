CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $31.97

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.97, but opened at $30.45. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $651.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.82.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $223,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.