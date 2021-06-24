Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,616. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $768.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

