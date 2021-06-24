Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,039 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

