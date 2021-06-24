Citigroup Inc. Buys 70,909 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

KL opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

