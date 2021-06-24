Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

