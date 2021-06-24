Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $625.85 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.43 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $608.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

