Citigroup Inc. Purchases 200,275 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 366.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BP PLC bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

