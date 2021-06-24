Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp stock opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

