Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Globe Life by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $95.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.56.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

