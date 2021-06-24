Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $214.50 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

