Citigroup Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 1.87% of Arch Resources worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $875.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

