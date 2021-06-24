Citigroup Lowers CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

