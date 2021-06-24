Citigroup Upgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.77.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $308.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a one year low of $139.10 and a one year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.