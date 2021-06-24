ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZNP opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

