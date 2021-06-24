ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Camping World worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.07. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,584 shares of company stock worth $34,235,681. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.