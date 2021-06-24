ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $290,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $1,008,317. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.10 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

