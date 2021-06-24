ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3,251.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after buying an additional 138,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $590.82 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $596.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.