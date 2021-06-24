ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,889 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

