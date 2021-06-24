Clayton Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,118,050 Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,118,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. Portman Ridge Finance comprises 4.4% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned 2.82% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $178.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 128.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

