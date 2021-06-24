Clayton Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. CF Industries accounts for about 2.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

