ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $767,553.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00598290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00039267 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

