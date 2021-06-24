Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLPR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of CLPR opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.