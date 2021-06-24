Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLPR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of CLPR opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.16.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
