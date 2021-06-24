CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 260.28 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,414 ($18.47). The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 479.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 21.43 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $9.20. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

