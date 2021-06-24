Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 7,492 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $71,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.98%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
