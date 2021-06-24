Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 7,492 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $71,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $259,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.