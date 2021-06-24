Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 942,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

