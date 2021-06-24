Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.23.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

