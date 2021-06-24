Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

