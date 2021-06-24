Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSEVU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $697,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter worth about $5,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth about $3,486,000.

NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

