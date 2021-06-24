Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,114 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,951% compared to the typical volume of 418 call options.

NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.85. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

