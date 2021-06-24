Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €138.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €138.00 ($162.35) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.86 ($166.89).

ML stock traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €134.10 ($157.76). 264,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €126.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

