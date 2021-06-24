Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.00. 958,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.69. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $163.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $716,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,499.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,754 shares of company stock valued at $54,642,707. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

