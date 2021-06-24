Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNXC traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $163.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.70.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

