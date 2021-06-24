ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.95.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $251,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.