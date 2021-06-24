Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.76 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,681. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

