Contrasting Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Blue Gem Enterprise alerts:

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs -0.32% 10.98% 1.57%

64.4% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blue Gem Enterprise and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $24.94, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Gem Enterprise and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.97 -$122.00 million $0.17 124.35

Blue Gem Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Gem Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.