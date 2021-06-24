Contrasting CarLotz (LOTZ) & Its Peers

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CarLotz to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CarLotz alerts:

This table compares CarLotz and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% CarLotz Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz’s peers have a beta of 4.00, indicating that their average stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarLotz and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarLotz Competitors 225 1116 1349 47 2.45

CarLotz presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.30%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 6.73%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million -$3.54 million -2.54 CarLotz Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 3.55

CarLotz’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CarLotz peers beat CarLotz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.