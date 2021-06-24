Contrasting Cogent Biosciences (COGT) & Its Competitors

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ: COGT) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cogent Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences -264.14% -216.51% -83.04% Cogent Biosciences Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences $7.87 million -$74.81 million -0.52 Cogent Biosciences Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.38

Cogent Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cogent Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cogent Biosciences Competitors 4633 17685 38905 768 2.58

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.84%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.41%. Given Cogent Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cogent Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cogent Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of CGT9486 and CGT0206 inhibitors. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

