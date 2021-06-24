Contrasting Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and Landsea Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison Home 0 5 6 0 2.55 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus target price of $36.11, suggesting a potential upside of 38.62%. Landsea Homes has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison Home 6.01% 12.67% 5.65% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Morrison Home and Landsea Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison Home $6.13 billion 0.55 $243.44 million $3.24 8.04 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.51 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Risk & Volatility

Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taylor Morrison Home beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services. In addition, the company operates under the Taylor Morrison, William Lyon Signature, and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North and South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

