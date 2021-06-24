ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CNVVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

