Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

