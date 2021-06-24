Cormark Lowers Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on K. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE:K traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.26. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$13.59. The stock has a market cap of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.