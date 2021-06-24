Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

