Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.28.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.