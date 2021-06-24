Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

