Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $366.95 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $368.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

